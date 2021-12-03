 Skip to main content
More hope, more pink: Garden clubs plant Japanese cherry at House of Hope
More hope, more pink: Garden clubs plant Japanese cherry at House of Hope

House of Hope Arbor Day

Representatives of Florence garden clubs planted a tree near the House of Hope on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – The lawn of the House of Hope's tiny homes project got a little more pink Friday morning.

To celebrate Arbor Day, a tree was planted by Betsey Moore, president of the Florence Garden Club Council; Roger and Elizabeth Elizabeth of the Pine Haven Garden Club; Frances Kendal, district director of the East Sandhills district of the Garden Club of South Carolina; Michelene Sheehy, co-director of the East Sandhills district; and Radine Tate, Mildred Thomas, Deidrich Thomas, and Deborah Moses of the Azalea Home and Garden Club.

"Today we come to a place of hope to plant a symbol of hope," Moore said. 

The tree planted is a Kwanzan, a Japanese flowering cherry. The trees' height and width can vary wildly. In winter, they produce red buds that become pink flowers. 

Arbor Day is commonly observed on the last Friday of April, but some states moved the date to coincide with the best tree planting weather including South Carolina. The Palmetto State celebrates on the first Friday in December.

