More parking could be coming to downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence could soon be adding more parking downtown.

On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the city of Florence's design review board is the application for a certificate of appropriateness to demolish two buildings located at 126 and 130 North Coit St.

The buildings were previously the home of O'Steen's Tax and Accounting LLC, Allyson O'Steen Scott CPA, the Fowler Appraisal Company LLC, and Urban Street Self Defense Studio.

There is also a cross in a window facing the Florence County Judicial Center indicating the building may have also served as a church.

The information provided to the board indicates that the city, as owner of the two buildings, plans to demolish the buildings and remove the foundations of them to create more downtown parking particularly for the Project Urban Square Development across Coit Street.

The project is expected to include townhomes, a hotel, an office building, a parking deck, and a small park.

The information provided to the council also says that the Florence City-County Historical Commission approved the demolitions at an earlier meeting because the buildings had no historical value.