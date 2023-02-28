HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Darlington County resident Dr. Richard Culyer has donated more than 1,000 books from his own personal collection to Emmanuel Christian School, a K2 - 12 Christian school located at 1001 North Marquis Highway in Hartsville.

The 1000 books from Culyer’s personal collection were distributed between the library and individual classrooms in Emmanuel’s elementary, middle and high school classrooms. Culyer is an avid reader himself and passionate about students being able to access books, to learn, to read and to develop a love for reading and learning. He has also read every single one of the books he donated to the school.

“As a Christian and an educator, I have been impressed by Emmanuel Christian School’s strong academic curriculum and its related emphasis on Christian education. Likewise, I have also been impressed by the excellent leadership of Head of School Clark Ballard,” Culyer said. “As a result, I decided to contribute, from my personal library, over one thousand books that were chosen, title by title, to the school.”

According to Culyer, the books range from kindergarten to high school reading level and cover a number of subject areas.

“I am convinced that Emmanuel Christian School will put them to good use in conjunction with the other excellent resources of the school,” he said.

Emmanuel Christian School was established in 1963 as an academic institution for the purpose of educating students from a Christian worldview and is committed to maintaining and delivering a strong academic program. The school serves Hartsville and the surrounding communities.