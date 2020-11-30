More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in SC for 13th consecutive day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the 13th consecutive day, more than 1,000 additional confirmed coronavirus cases were announced in South Carolina.
Twenty-seven new confirmed coronavirus deaths, including two in Florence County, also were announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 1,174 new confirmed cases and 13 new probable cases, plus one new probable death.
In the Pee Dee, 78 new cases were reported, including 37 new cases in Florence County.
Darlington County reported 19 cases, followed by Marlboro and Wimmiamsburg counties (7 each), Dillon County (6) and Marion County (2).
One death was reported in Williamsburg County.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 203,659 confirmed cases and 13,828 probable cases.
The state has had 4,077 deaths and 304 probable deaths.
Greenville again led the state with 181 cases.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,514 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 18%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Sunday, a total of 2,707,337 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
