More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in SC for 13th consecutive day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the 13th consecutive day, more than 1,000 additional confirmed coronavirus cases were announced in South Carolina.

Twenty-seven new confirmed coronavirus deaths, including two in Florence County, also were announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 1,174 new confirmed cases and 13 new probable cases, plus one new probable death.

In the Pee Dee, 78 new cases were reported, including 37 new cases in Florence County.

Darlington County reported 19 cases, followed by Marlboro and Wimmiamsburg counties (7 each), Dillon County (6) and Marion County (2).

One death was reported in Williamsburg County.

Statewide, South Carolina now has had 203,659 confirmed cases and 13,828 probable cases.

The state has had 4,077 deaths and 304 probable deaths.

Greenville again led the state with 181 cases.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 6,514 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 18%.