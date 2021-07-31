More than 100 backpacks handed out Saturday at Williams Middle School

FLORENCE, S.C. — Select Health of South Carolina on Saturday teamed with BB&T, the city of Florence, Healthy Start and a couple of churches for a giveaway of backpacks, school supplies and emergency food at Williams Middle School.

"So far I think we've had about 100 children and that's in less than an hour," said Lolita Furby, who was there for the health organization.

Cars lined up in front of the school where masked volunteers provided age-specific backpacks with school supplies — paper, pencils and composition books — already in them along with emergency food supplies if they were needed.

Florence's event was the second of four such events scheduled across the state.

"We had to find a way to still service our community and that was in the form of a drive-thru concept," Furby said. In the face of rapidly rising COVID numbers the event followed all CDC guidelines including masks and social distancing.

Furby said that while the event was scheduled for two hours, it would continue as long as supplies remained to be handed out.

Jump Start has served more than 16,000 families in the past 12 years.