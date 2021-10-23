More than 170 turn out for Farrah Turner Foundation 5K

FLORENCE, S.C. — Yellow was the color the day for the Farrah Turner Foundation 5K run Saturday morning at Briggs Elementary.

"It really is a good turnout. It is amazing," said Katie Godwin, Turner's mother.

Turner, a sheriff's office investigator, and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died in an ambush attack Oct. 3, 2018, in Vintage Place Subdivision.

In addition to all the yellow — Turner's favorite color — smiles were worn by just about every participant.

"Which is a good thing," Godwin said as she too smiled.

Saturday's event was the second annual, though the actual first running of the race.

The 2020 running of the race had to be virtual because of COVID.

Money raised through the race goes to the foundation Godwin established in her daughter's memory.

"I established the foundation to continue Farrah's legacy," Godwin said. "She was an investigator for the sheriff's department and she investigated child crime."

"We're going to advocate, educate and try to prevent children from being sexually abused," Turner said.