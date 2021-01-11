More than 2,600 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths reported Monday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – An additional 2,644 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina.
If that sounds low, there’s a reason.
The figures were artificially low because of an “internal systems issue,” according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency said the numbers will be updated once the issue was resolved.
At least 3,600 confirmed cases were reported for each of the five previous days.
In the Pee Dee, 281 cases, four probable cases but no deaths were reported Monday.
Florence County led with 109 cases and one probable case, followed by Darlington County (70/3), Marion County (39) and Dillon County (33). Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported 15 cases.
Greenville County led the state with 380 confirmed cases Monday.
Since March, South Carolina has reported 326,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 31,066 probable cases, 5,315 deaths and 496 probable deaths.
As of Sunday, 4,061,891 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 10,198 on Sunday. The rate of positivity was 25.9%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,186 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,118 are occupied (81.51%). Of those, 26.18% are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 233,600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 105,856 have been administered (45.3%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.