More than 200 runners turn out for Farrah Turner Foundation 5K

Farrah Turner 5K

Runners line up Saturday morning for the Farrah Turner Foundation 5K run on the Briggs Elementary course through neighborhoods between Jeffries Creek and Cherokee Road in Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 200 runners turned out Saturday morning for the Farrah Turner Foundation 5K race.

Saturday's race was run on the Briggs Elementary course between Jeffries Creek and Cherokee Road.

Turner died Oct. 22, 2018, after she was wounded in an ambush shooting Oct. 3 while serving a warrant at a home in Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County.

The foundation supports abused children, said Maiya Godwin, a cousin of Turner.

"It definitely feels like a community thing, a family thing," Godwin said of the runners who, with the exception of the first place finisher, took a leisurely approach to the race. "A lot of people in the community that loved her, that just were struck by here story come out and support her. We actually beat the number of people that we had last year."

"We're trying to close registration and people just keep coming late," Godwin said as three would-be runners registered a good 10 minutes after the start of the race.

Runners/walkers continued to hit the course 15 minutes or so after the start of the race.

Godwin said the organization even received donations from people who didn't want to run.

Saturday's race results were not available as of Saturday's deadline.

