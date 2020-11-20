More than 300 turkeys distributed in Marion

MARION, S.C. -- Molina Healthcare and Health Care Partners of South Carolina partnered to host their annual Thanksgiving food distribution for Marion County residents Friday.

Dozens of vehicles lined-up for the drive-through give-away from the health organizations, providing 300 turkeys and $5 gift cards to Food Lion.

Volunteers unloaded a truck filled with holiday turkeys to help Feeding America and families in need.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina Chief Executive Officer Jim Eubanks said the third annual event has grown.

“It feels great,” Eubanks said. “Obviously with COVID-19 this year and what everyone has been through this makes it even more special.”

Eubanks said the partnership with Molina Healthcare and Food Lion resulted in distributing 750 turkeys overall.

The organization provides primary care for residents in Marion County and neighboring counties. The facility was built in 2015.

“We’re a full service healthcare facility,” he said.

Site Administrator Laura Washington said volunteers were helping to feed residents of Marion County because so many people would go without a holiday meal.