More than 300 turkeys distributed in Marion

MARION, S.C. -- Molina Healthcare and Health Care Partners of South Carolina partnered to host their annual Thanksgiving food distribution for Marion County residents Friday.
Dozens of vehicles lined-up for the drive-through give-away from the health organizations, providing 300 turkeys and $5 gift cards to Food Lion.
Volunteers unloaded a truck filled with holiday turkeys to help Feeding America and families in need.
Health Care Partners of South Carolina Chief Executive Officer Jim Eubanks said the third annual event has grown.
“It feels great,” Eubanks said. “Obviously with COVID-19 this year and what everyone has been through this makes it even more special.”
Eubanks said the partnership with Molina Healthcare and Food Lion resulted in distributing 750 turkeys overall.
The organization provides primary care for residents in Marion County and neighboring counties. The facility was built in 2015.
“We’re a full service healthcare facility,” he said.
Site Administrator Laura Washington said volunteers were helping to feed residents of Marion County because so many people would go without a holiday meal.
“One in eight people are going to go hungry and one in six children are going to have problems getting something to eat,” Washington said. “We just want make sure everybody in the community at least has a bird on the table.”
Washington called it awesome to be part of the event and feeding people for the holiday and giving them hope.
“That’s what it’s all about,” she said. “That’s what we do here at Health Care Partners of South Carolina. We try to instill hope into the members of our community through healthcare and all the other services that we offer.”
Molina Healthcare Community Engagement Manager Johanna Perez said the give-away was for the community in the region.
“We do this event every year but this year it feels a little bit different,” Perez said. “We know that are a lot of families that are struggling and they may not be able to have a turkey on their table on Thanksgiving Day. It’s very important for us to be able to provide that and it’s an event that will benefit the community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.