More than 40% of South Carolina parents with unvaccinated children say they don't trust government, vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than 40% of South Carolina parents with unvaccinated children say they trust neither the government nor the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Census Bureau reported recently that its multiple choices allowed survey of 313,111 South Carolina households with children ages 12-17 who have not taken a COVID-19 vaccine showed that 42.32% of those surveyed said they did not trust the government and 41.26% said they did not trust the vaccines.

There are currently three vaccines for COVID-19: the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two shots, spaced apart by 20-30 days. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single-shot vaccine.

Nearly 22% of those surveyed said they did not feel a COVID-19 vaccine was necessary, 15.49% said that children were not a member of high risk group and 11.43% said they were not sure if the vaccine would work.

The Centers for Disease Control says the vaccines are safe and effective and have met the “rigorous” testing requirements of the Food and Drug Administration. The center adds that it recommends those eligible to do so get a vaccine as soon as possible.