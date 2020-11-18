More townhomes could be coming to Ebenezer Road

There are no ordinances scheduled for second reading at the meeting.

On the agenda for first reading is an ordinance authorizing an agreement between the county and Pee Dee Electricom — a wholly owned subsidiary of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative — regarding the development of an industrial park.

This ordinance is scheduled to be read by title only and, therefore, it is not known what industrial park the ordinance references. However, the county has purchased property located off U.S. 76/301 near its intersection with East Old Marion Highway and off S.C. 327 that are both scheduled to be developed into industrial parks.

Also on the agenda are resolutions of recognition for six people involved in a rescue in Olanta, to declare the results of the penny sales tax referendum, and updating and renewing contracts for the county to conduct certain planning and code enforcement services for the city of Johnsonville.

The council is also expected to consider the reappointment of Mark Wade to serve in Seat 1 of the city-county civic center commission, the reappointment of Ben McInville to represent Council District 4 (Mitchell Kirby), and the appointments of the Rev. Ralph Singletary to represent Council District 1 (Jason Springs) and Bill Bridges to an at-large seat on the commission on alcohol and drug abuse.