More townhomes could be coming to Ebenezer Road

FLORENCE, S.C. — More townhomes could be coming to an area near the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Pisgah Road in the west Florence area.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Florence County Council is a proposed rezoning of two properties owned by Jonathan D. Chandler from unzoned to Chandler Reserve Planned Development District.
One of the properties is along Ebenezer Road near the county line and the other is off Pisgah Road behind property already planned to be developed into townhomes.
The information provided to the council says that the zoning changes would allow for the construction of an additional 390 townhome units in the Chandler Reserve property.
The proposal was approved by the county's planning commission by a 6-1 vote in late October.
The matter will likely be considered for second reading at the December meeting of the council and would likely be up for final approval at the January meeting of the council.
Up for third reading at the meeting are ordinances rezoning properties on Hazelwood Lane and Whippoorwill Road in Effingham and ordinances authorizing the updating of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Ruiz Foods and authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative for the development of an industrial park near Scranton.
There are no ordinances scheduled for second reading at the meeting.
On the agenda for first reading is an ordinance authorizing an agreement between the county and Pee Dee Electricom — a wholly owned subsidiary of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative — regarding the development of an industrial park.
This ordinance is scheduled to be read by title only and, therefore, it is not known what industrial park the ordinance references. However, the county has purchased property located off U.S. 76/301 near its intersection with East Old Marion Highway and off S.C. 327 that are both scheduled to be developed into industrial parks.
Also on the agenda are resolutions of recognition for six people involved in a rescue in Olanta, to declare the results of the penny sales tax referendum, and updating and renewing contracts for the county to conduct certain planning and code enforcement services for the city of Johnsonville.
The council is also expected to consider the reappointment of Mark Wade to serve in Seat 1 of the city-county civic center commission, the reappointment of Ben McInville to represent Council District 4 (Mitchell Kirby), and the appointments of the Rev. Ralph Singletary to represent Council District 1 (Jason Springs) and Bill Bridges to an at-large seat on the commission on alcohol and drug abuse.
The council is also expected to announce the winner of the annual Christmas card contest for the children of county employees and hold the swearing-in ceremony for Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Brand won a special election to replace the late James Schofield as the representative of Council District 8.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the county council chambers (Room 803) at the County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. The meeting will be closed to the public but is viewable via the county's website by clicking on Public Meeting Live Streams near the bottom of the home page of the website.
