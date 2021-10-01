Morgan Blandin receives first Florence County Disabilities Foundation employee award

FLORENCE, S.C. – An anonymous donation is helping the Florence County Disabilities Foundation to recognize its employees.

Anne Carpenter, director of the Florence County Disabilities Foundation, told the Morning News Friday that the foundation's board of directors had received an anonymous gift last year. She said the board made the decision to make the gift into an award for an employee with special needs at one of the organization's thrift stores.

On Friday, she presented the first award, a plaque and a check, to Morgan Blandin, who works at the thrift store located at 1650 E. Palmetto St.

"Morgan ... does an exceptional job in everything he does,' Carpenter said in a media advisory. "Morgan is a multi-tasker. You may find him cleaning, moving furniture, sorting through donations and always with a positive attitude! He is a great example for everyone who works with him and is joy to be around. He participates in many events through the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board and can be seen 'styling and profiling' at all dances and social events."

She added that the organization gave out the first award in October because it is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.