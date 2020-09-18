Morning News, affiliated papers win 17 SCPA awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Morning News and its affiliated weekly newspapers collected 17 awards in the South Carolina Press Association’s annual journalism contest.
That total included three first-place awards.
The Morning News won first-place awards in the Best News Section or Special Edition category and in the Entertainment Section category.
Reporter Scott Chancey won three individual awards, including first place for Spot Sports Story.
The Morning News won third place in the Sports Section or Magazine category for its coverage of the “Southern 500.” This was in the All-Daily division.
Also in the All-Daily division, the Morning News won second place in the Website category for SCNow.com. Matthew Robertson is the Morning News’ digital editor, among many duties.
The Morning News won third place in the General Excellence category in its circulation division (dailies 10,000 to 30,000).
Reporter Lauren Owens, photographer David Yeazell and page designer James Ruff each won two individual awards.
Other individuals who won awards were Robertson, reporter Matthew Christian and Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise Editor Naeem Mcfadden.
The Morning News’ first-place award for Best News Section or Special Edition was for “Moving Forward | Progress 2019.” This was in the All-Daily division. The Morning News placed second in that category a year ago behind the Post and Courier of Charleston. This time, the Post and Courier placed second behind the Morning News.
“Massive achievement,” the judges said in their comments. “An easy first-place awardee. Pages were very well designed. Great ad content, and I’m assuming folks will hang on to this section for a while.”
The Morning News’ first-place award in the Entertainment Section category was for the September + October 2019 edition of Playlist magazine. This was in the Open Division, meaning all daily and all weekly newspaper in South Carolina were eligible.
Playlist Editor Justin Johnson and contributors Traci Bridges, Rebecca Cross, Joshua Lloyd and Dianne Poston Owens were cited individually.
“Most enjoyable,” the judges said in their comments. “Includes a bit of everything and all is done well.”
Chancey’s first-place award was for “Wilson wins second city championship in three years with 36-20 victory over West Florence.”
“Great lede and emotional hook,” the judges said in their comments. “Nice framing between the players’ view of losing a classmate and the coach helping them keep perspective on life.”
Chancey won second- and third-place awards in the Sports Feature Story category for dailies in the 10,000 to 30,000 circulation division. His second-place award was for “The makings of a star – Pee Dee roots have helped mold Zion Williamson for greatness.” His third-place award was for “WHAT A RIDE: Caspolich, city of Florence bonded in return to Southern 500.”
Lauren Owens won second place in the Short Story category for dailies in the 10,000 to 30,000 circulation division for “Boy&bird.” She also won second place for Profile Feature Writing in the same circulation category for “”Florence student finally gets diagnosis of mysterious affliction.”
Yeazell won his awards in the same category: Second and third place in the Sports Feature Photo category for dailies in the 10,000 to 30,000 circulation division. Second place was for “Beau Amell, son of Trinity-Byrnes coach Jared Amell, tries on a helmet. Third place was for “Richard Petty gives advice to Bubba Wallace about driving on the famed Lady in Black during an event at Darlington Raceway.
Ruff won second and third place in the same category – Single Page One Design — for dailies in the 10,000 to 30,000 circulation division. Second place was for “Orange crush” after the Clemson football team routed Alabama to win the national championship. Third place was for “A Gold Star Day” after the Florence Veterans Day ceremony.
Christian won third place in the Breaking News reporting category for dailies in the 10,000 to 30,000 circulation division for “Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Florence church.”
Mcfadden won third place in the Education Beat Reporting category of the Weekly Under 3,500 circulation division.
