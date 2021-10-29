Morning News, affiliated papers win 27 SCPA awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Morning News and its affiliated weekly newspapers collected 27 awards in the 2020 South Carolina Press Association’s annual journalism contest.
That total included nine first-place awards.
The awards were recognized Friday in a virtual program.
The Morning News won first-place awards for its COVID-19 coverage in its circulation division (dailies 10,000 to 25,000).
The Morning News staff won second-place awards in the general excellence and the news section or special section categories. The general excellence award was in the daily 10,000-25,000 division. The special section award was in the all daily division.
Naeem Mcfadden, the editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise, won six individual awards, including two for first place.
Photographer David Yeazell won four awards, including two first-place awards.
Reporter Scott Chancey won three individual awards, including first place for sports feature story. That entry was declared a “Best of the Best” winner chosen between the best spot sports story and best sports feature story from all divisions.
The late Jim Faile of The Hartsville Messenger won two awards, including one for first place.
Mcfadden won first-place awards for profile feature writing or story and for sports feature story, both in the weekly under-3,500 circulation division.
Faile won first place for government beat reporting in the weekly under-3,500 circulation division.
One of Yeazell’s first-place award was for best pictorial in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division. He also swept the awards – first, second and third place – in the sports action photo category in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division.
Photographer Audra Grant won first place for sports feature photo in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.
Reporter Lauren Owens won first place for short story in the daily 10,000-25,000 circulation division.
Reporter Matthew Christian won second place for beat reporting in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.
Chancey also won second place for spot sports story and third place for sports column writing, both in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division.
Chancey and reporter Justin Driggers won second place for sports section or magazine in the all daily division.
Also in the all-daily division, the Morning News won third place in the website category for SCNow.com. Matthew Robertson is the Morning News’ digital editor, among many duties.
Robertson also won third place for personality photograph or portrait in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.
Reporter Ardie Arvidson won third place for news feature writing in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.
Page designers James Ruff and Randy Ruef won third-place awards. Ruff won in the single page one design category. Ruef won for photo page design. Both awards were in the daily over 25,000 and 10,000-25,000 divisions combined.
Faile won second place for education beat reporting in the weekly under 3,500 divison
Mcfadden won a second-place award and three third-place awards. He won second place for sports feature story and third place for sports feature story, sports beat reporting and government beat reporting, all in the weekly under 3,500 division.