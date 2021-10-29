Morning News, affiliated papers win 27 SCPA awards

Mcfadden won first-place awards for profile feature writing or story and for sports feature story, both in the weekly under-3,500 circulation division.

Faile won first place for government beat reporting in the weekly under-3,500 circulation division.

One of Yeazell’s first-place award was for best pictorial in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division. He also swept the awards – first, second and third place – in the sports action photo category in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division.

Photographer Audra Grant won first place for sports feature photo in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.

Reporter Lauren Owens won first place for short story in the daily 10,000-25,000 circulation division.

Reporter Matthew Christian won second place for beat reporting in the daily 10,000-25,000 division.

Chancey also won second place for spot sports story and third place for sports column writing, both in the dailies 10,000 to 25,000 circulation division.

Chancey and reporter Justin Driggers won second place for sports section or magazine in the all daily division.