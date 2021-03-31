Morning News editor to lead state press association

“I’m delighted to serve,” Kausler said. “South Carolina has a rich newspaper heritage and has produced many journalism legends. The transition to the digital platform has been as fun and fulfilling as it has been challenging as the industry adjusts. Local news on any platform is still supreme.”

By bringing support, guidance and camaraderie to journalists throughout the state, Kausler said, the SCPA is the water and fertilizer that help reporters, photographers, editors and others grow.

“We have a strong, active press association that provides needed services and advice to our members,” Kausler said. “I look forward to working with our organization and its dedicated staff to support our member papers in providing great journalism for our readers across the state.

“As we contend with and adjust to the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our industry, I am confident that our association will continue to provide guidance and support to our members.”