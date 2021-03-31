Morning News editor to lead state press association

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Don Kausler Jr., the regional editor of the Morning News in Florence, has been elected president of the S.C. Press Association after a vote Wednesday of the Press Association’s membership.
Other officers elected were Charles Swenson, the editor of the Coastal Observer in Pawleys Island, as the weekly newspaper vice president; Richard Whiting, the executive editor of the Index-Journal in Greenwood, as the daily newspaper vice president; and Nathaniel Abraham Jr., the publisher of Carolina Panorama in Columbia as the treasurer.
Elected to two-year terms on the SCPA Executive Committee were Andy Brack, the publisher of Charleston City Paper; Chase Heatherly, the publisher of The Post and Courier Columbia/Free Times and chief revenue officer for Evening Post Industries Community Newspaper Group; and Abbie Sossamon, associate publisher and news editor of The Gaffney Ledger.
Reelected to continuing terms on the SCPA Executive Committee were Steve Bruss, the executive editor of The Greenville News, Independent Mail in Anderson and Herald-Journal in Spartanburg; Rhonda Overbey, the publisher of the Aiken Standard; and Brian Tolley, the executive editor of The State in Columbia, The Island Packet on Hilton Head Island, The Sun News in Myrtle Beach and The Beaufort Gazette.
Kausler succeeds Suzanne Detar, the publisher of The Daniel Island News.
“I’m delighted to serve,” Kausler said. “South Carolina has a rich newspaper heritage and has produced many journalism legends. The transition to the digital platform has been as fun and fulfilling as it has been challenging as the industry adjusts. Local news on any platform is still supreme.”
By bringing support, guidance and camaraderie to journalists throughout the state, Kausler said, the SCPA is the water and fertilizer that help reporters, photographers, editors and others grow.
“We have a strong, active press association that provides needed services and advice to our members,” Kausler said. “I look forward to working with our organization and its dedicated staff to support our member papers in providing great journalism for our readers across the state.
“As we contend with and adjust to the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our industry, I am confident that our association will continue to provide guidance and support to our members.”
A 1979 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Kausler began his career in sports journalism. He was a sports reporter and/or sports editor at the Milwaukee Sentinel, The Birmingham (Ala.) News, the Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune and the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald. He was the managing editor and editor at the Independent-Mail in Anderson, S.C. He has been the regional editor of the Morning News in Florence since 2013.