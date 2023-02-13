FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Morning News and McLeod Health have partnered once again to honor nurses in the Pee Dee region who have faced many challenges in the past year because of COVID-19.

It is the third year the Morning News and McLeod Health have united to recognize area nurses.

The 2022 recipients were, Ashley King, Dione Govan, Anna Anderson, Jennifer Brown, Mary Lois Huggins, Johnny Parsons, Ally Floyd, Courtney Hatchell, Ashly Batten, and Alana Crisp.

“With national Nurses Week coming in May, we want to give our community the chance to collectively celebrate our friends, family and colleagues in the nursing profession,” said Matthew Tranquill, president of the Morning News.

The newspaper is asking readers to share their stories about nurses who have made an impact on their lives and nominate them to be recognized, Tranquill said.

Nine of the recipients will be selected by a panel of judges. One will be selected by a vote of the community.

All nurses in the Pee Dee are eligible, regardless of who employs them or the type of health care setting in which they work. They can work in a hospital, medical clinic, dentist’s office, assisted-living facility, nursing home, school or at a home health service.

Nominations are open today and will run through March 6. Nominations can be made at scnow.com/nurses2023. The public voting will take place March 9-23.

The winners will be highlighted in a special section to be published in the Morning News and available on scnow.com on May 7. McLeod Health is the presenting sponsor of this year's "Nurses – The Heart of Health Care" section. MUSC Health – Florence Medical Center is a supporting sponsor.

Each Nurse that is recognized will receive a plaque and gift certificate.

“We look forward to reading and watching all their touching stories,” Tranquill said. “The panel of judges will have its work cut out for them to determine the honorees from what we know will be a deserving pool of nominees.”