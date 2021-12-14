Morning News names Day managing editor

“I wanted to make people aware of what good is happening in the community and where improvements can be made,” he said.

Day said as the managing editor of the Morning News he looks forward to getting involved with the Florence community, working with the Morning News staff to make sure the employees are happy and achieving their full potential as journalists while reaching out to the community.

Having come from a town with only one stop light, Day said his first impression of Florence was “My, this is a large town.”

He has been here only a few days and his spent most of that time looking around the city and trying to find a place to live that will accept his dog – Joe.

“I am excited about what I’ve seen and look forward to spending many years here,” he said.

Day was born in Indiana and moved to Texas when he was about 10. He moved to Oklahoma when he was 15 years old. He is a sports fan of all things Oklahoma State University.

Day has a daughter, son-in-law, twin grandsons and a granddaughter.