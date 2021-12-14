Morning News names Day managing editor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Morning News has a new managing editor – Chris Day, who started his duties Monday.
Day comes to Florence from Oklahoma, where he was most recently sports editor of the Sequoyah County Times in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.
Day is a 1980 graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in journalism. He said he has been working in the newspaper business ever since – from police reporting to editor of weekly to mid-size daily newspaper and as a sports editor.
"I am so excited to have Chris become a part of the Florence Morning News and this great community," said Matt Tranquill, president. "He brings a wealth of knowledge of managing small to mid-size newsrooms. He knows how to put out a great print product while building our future in digital."
Day said he became interested in journalism while in high school and had a friend who encouraged him to join the school newspaper staff.
“I pleaded my case to the journalism adviser to get on the staff,” Day said.
He said he saw it as a possible career path. It was and has been ever since, Day said.
Day is committed to telling the community’s story – the good and the bad.
“I wanted to make people aware of what good is happening in the community and where improvements can be made,” he said.
Day said as the managing editor of the Morning News he looks forward to getting involved with the Florence community, working with the Morning News staff to make sure the employees are happy and achieving their full potential as journalists while reaching out to the community.
Having come from a town with only one stop light, Day said his first impression of Florence was “My, this is a large town.”
He has been here only a few days and his spent most of that time looking around the city and trying to find a place to live that will accept his dog – Joe.
“I am excited about what I’ve seen and look forward to spending many years here,” he said.
Day was born in Indiana and moved to Texas when he was about 10. He moved to Oklahoma when he was 15 years old. He is a sports fan of all things Oklahoma State University.
Day has a daughter, son-in-law, twin grandsons and a granddaughter.