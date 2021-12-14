 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning News names Day managing editor
0 Comments

Morning News names Day managing editor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Day

Chris Day

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Morning News has a new managing editor – Chris Day, who started his duties Monday.

Day comes to Florence from Oklahoma, where he was most recently sports editor of the Sequoyah County Times in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

Day is a 1980 graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in journalism. He said he has been working in the newspaper business ever since – from police reporting to editor of weekly to mid-size daily newspaper and as a sports editor.

"I am so excited to have Chris become a part of the Florence Morning News and this great community," said Matt Tranquill, president. "He brings a wealth of knowledge of managing small to mid-size newsrooms. He knows how to put out a great print product while building our future in digital."

Day said he became interested in journalism while in high school and had a friend who encouraged him to join the school newspaper staff.

“I pleaded my case to the journalism adviser to get on the staff,” Day said.

He said he saw it as a possible career path. It was and has been ever since, Day said.

Day is committed to telling the community’s story – the good and the bad.

“I wanted to make people aware of what good is happening in the community and where improvements can be made,” he said.

Day said as the managing editor of the Morning News he looks forward to getting involved with the Florence community, working with the Morning News staff to make sure the employees are happy and achieving their full potential as journalists while reaching out to the community.

Having come from a town with only one stop light, Day said his first impression of Florence was “My, this is a large town.”

He has been here only a few days and his spent most of that time looking around the city and trying to find a place to live that will accept his dog – Joe.

“I am excited about what I’ve seen and look forward to spending many years here,” he said.

Day was born in Indiana and moved to Texas when he was about 10. He moved to Oklahoma when he was 15 years old. He is a sports fan of all things Oklahoma State University.

Day has a daughter, son-in-law, twin grandsons and a granddaughter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Local News

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building. 

+6
Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year
Local News

Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert