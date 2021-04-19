Morning News’ parent company lists and starts trading on NASDAQ

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), the parent company of the Morning News, announced Monday that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Lee is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets in 26 states.
Effective Monday, Lee commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”
“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “As we accelerate our digital transformation, we believe this move enhances our visibility as a leading digital news and information provider, positioning Lee among a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms.
“We’re thrilled to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers, and shareholders.”
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for
advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition
of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications.
Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million and reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona.
Mowbray and other members of the Lee Enterprises team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in a virtual bell-ringing ceremony Tuesday.