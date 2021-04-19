Morning News’ parent company lists and starts trading on NASDAQ

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), the parent company of the Morning News, announced Monday that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Lee is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets in 26 states.

Effective Monday, Lee commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”

“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “As we accelerate our digital transformation, we believe this move enhances our visibility as a leading digital news and information provider, positioning Lee among a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms.

“We’re thrilled to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers, and shareholders.”