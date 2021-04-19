 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning News’ parent company lists and starts trading on NASDAQ
0 comments

Morning News’ parent company lists and starts trading on NASDAQ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), the parent company of the Morning News, announced Monday that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Lee is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets in 26 states.

Effective Monday, Lee commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”

“Today is an important milestone as we embark on the next chapter of Lee’s growth alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “As we accelerate our digital transformation, we believe this move enhances our visibility as a leading digital news and information provider, positioning Lee among a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms.

“We’re thrilled to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers, and shareholders.”

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for

advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition

of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications.

Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million and reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona.

Mowbray and other members of the Lee Enterprises team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in a virtual bell-ringing ceremony Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert