Morning News plans to honor Pee Dee nurses

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Morning News is partnering with McLeod Health to honor the Pee Dee’s nurses, who have faced more challenges in the past year than ever before because of COVID-19.

“With national Nurses Week coming in May, we want to give our community the opportunity to collectively celebrate our friends, family and colleagues in the nursing profession” said Matthew Tranquill, the general manager of the Morning News.

The Morning News is asking its readers to share their stories about nurses who have had an impact on their lives and nominate them for recognition. Ten nurses will be selected to receive a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their service. Nine will be chosen by a panel of judges and one by a vote of the community.

All nurses in the Pee Dee are eligible, regardless of who employs them or what type of health care setting they work in, whether it be a hospital, medical clinic, dentist’s office, assisted living facility, nursing home, school or home health service.