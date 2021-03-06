Morning News seeks ‘Stories of Honor’

They are ordinary men and women who happen to be American heroes. They are our family members, friends and neighbors.

Their powerful stories of courage, sacrifice, allegiance, heroism and determination command our respect and gratitude. They inspire us not only through their commitment to service but through their ongoing commitment to serving others back home.

Help us honor these local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them for the Morning News’ Stories of Honor program.

“We hope this project to honor veterans will become an annual event that continues in the years ahead,” Morning News General Manager Matthew Tranquill said. “We are working on getting a Presenting Level sponsor for this program. We are hoping to have an announcement soon. We are so grateful for our Supporting Sponsor, Crown Beverages.”

The Stories of Honor program is accepting nominations through April 30 of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces who live in the Pee Dee.

Select stories will be featured weekly in Morning News and at scnow.com from April 25 through July 11.