Morning News sports section wins four national awards

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Morning News’ two-person sports section was honored with four awards in the Oscars of sports journalism contests, ranking among the top 10 in the country based on market size.

Sports writers Scott Chancey, Justin Driggers, Matthew Christian, and photographers David L. Yeazell and Andrew Boardwine were recognized for work published last year in Category D during the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

The Morning News’ Southern 500 special section ranked among the top 10. And Chancey, Driggers, Christian, Yeazell and Boardwine were recognized for event coverage for their work on the Southern 500 weekend’s final day.

Chancey, who earned a top-10 award last year for column writing, was also honored this year with top-10 honors for feature photography and action photography.

The order of finish for all writing and photo categories will be announced at a later date. Winners will receive their awards at the APSE summer conference in Indianapolis (June 15-18).