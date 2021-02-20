 Skip to main content
Morning News unlocking its front door
Morning News unlocking its front door

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Morning News will reopen its building to customers and the public on Monday.

The building was closed to non-employees approximately 11 months ago, not long after the coronavirus was first reported in South Carolina.

As was the case before the pandemic, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We believe it’s time we open back up – safely,” said General Manager Matthew Tranquill, whose first day at the Morning News was Monday.

Visitors must abide by a city of Florence ordinance and wear a mask, and they must abide by social-distancing guidelines, staying 6 feet apart from other people.

