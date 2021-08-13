Morning News wants your stories, memories on 20th anniversary of 9/11 (copy)

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 20th anniversary of the unforgettable Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is a little more than a month away.

To commemorate the anniversary of a horrifying day that most Americans refer to simply as 9/11, the Morning News wants your recollections of the moments forever etched in our memories — where we were, who we were with and how we felt.

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda militants hijacked four airplanes and executed suicide attacks against U.S. targets, including the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

To quote from the poignant Alan Jackson song, “Where were you when the world stopped turnin’ that September day?”

What impact, short term or long term, did it have on your life, family and/or community?

Think about the freedoms we used to have and possibly took for granted.

How did life change in the United States and the world?

How do you feel now?

Share your recollections in letters up to 300 words, along with any photos or video, by sending them via email to letters@morningnews.com by Aug. 25. Or mail them to Letters to the Editor, Morning News, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506.

We’ll publish as many as we can along with a special section we are planning for the anniversary.