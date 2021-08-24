 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning News wants your stories, memories on 20th anniversary of 9/11
0 Comments
top story
20TH ANNIVERSARY

Morning News wants your stories, memories on 20th anniversary of 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 20th anniversary of the unforgettable Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is a little more than a month away.

To commemorate the anniversary of a horrifying day that most Americans refer to simply as 9/11, the Morning News wants your recollections of the moments forever etched in our memories — where we were, who we were with and how we felt.

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda militants hijacked four airplanes and executed suicide attacks against U.S. targets, including the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

To quote from the poignant Alan Jackson song, “Where were you when the world stopped turnin’ that September day?”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

What impact, short term or long term, did it have on your life, family and/or community?

Think about the freedoms we used to have and possibly took for granted.

How did life change in the United States and the world?

How do you feel now?

Share your recollections in letters up to 300 words, along with any photos or video, by sending them via email to letters@morningnews.com by Thursday. Or mail them to Letters to the Editor, Morning News, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506.

We’ll publish as many as we can along with a special section we are planning for the anniversary.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Greek texts restored by chemist in hopes of revealing past secrets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's deputies find six types of illegal narcotics during search

FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office found six types of illegal narcotics during a search executed Wednesday. The sheriff's office announced that a search of a residence on Bellingham Court yielded approximately two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert