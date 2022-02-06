Moser back in the pool after heart surgery

“I do about 25 minutes on the treadmill five days a week,” she said. “I swim on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. I find it relaxing; there is something about that water. It is a wonderful exercise.”

Moser, who is 84, said her family has always had pools, spent time at lakes, creeks and beaches and swimming is something she had done all her life.

She said her doctor told her she can do as many laps as she feels like doing.

“I always do the 18 laps,” she said.

Her husband, Collins, drives her to the YMCA and sometimes exercises while he waits.

Moser said she feels blessed to have her husband by her side.

“We have been blessed. We have been married 63 years,” she said. “We went together in high school.”

The couple have three grown children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Moser, an educator for more than 30 years, spent 21 of those years as a guidance counselor at Royal Elementary School in Florence. She retired in 1999.

“I love working with children,” she said. “I still teach Sunday school.”