Moser back in the pool after heart surgery

FLORENCE, S.C. – Accustomed to swimming 18 laps several days a week at the Florence Family YMCA, Frenchie Taylor Moser became concerned on a day in January 2021 when she had difficulty completing 12 laps and wasn’t sure she could make it back to the other end of the pool.
“I went to the doctor the next day,” Moser said.
A native of Florence, Moser, who is in her 80s, said she was diagnosed years ago with aortic stenosis. Aortic stenosis is a narrowing of the aortic valve, one of the four valves in the heart.
The aortic valve is responsible for the release of blood out of the heart into the body’s circulatory system. A diagnosis of aortic stenosis does not mean surgery is needed immediately. Some patients need to be monitored for changes in the valve or development of symptoms. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. Without treatment, severe aortic valve stenosis can lead to death, according to the Mayo Clinic website www.mayoclinic.org.
At the time of her diagnosis, Moser said, her condition wasn’t to the point of needing treatment immediately. Her condition would be monitored for any change.
In the meantime, Moser exercised and ate a healthy diet.
Swimming laps is part of her regular exercise routine.
When she noticed that she couldn’t complete her regular 18 laps in the YMCA pool without difficulty, Moser said, she knew she needed to seek the advice of her cardiologist.
“I was busy and didn’t want to take time to do this (valve replacement),” she said.
At the advice of her cardiologist, Moser had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure. The procedure was done on March 18, 2021, at McLeod.
“Things went well,” she said. “But a little shaky at first. They had to put in a temporary pacemaker.”
Moser said she was in ICU overnight where she was “treated like a queen.”
“I came home the second day,” she said, “And followed up with nine weeks of rehab.”
“I started back swimming in May,” Moser said. “I knew I needed to take my time. I did six laps for the first three weeks. Every three weeks I added another three laps until I got back up to 18 laps.”
Moser said isn’t in a hurry to finish her laps; she takes her time.
She also works out on the treadmill at home.
“I do about 25 minutes on the treadmill five days a week,” she said. “I swim on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. I find it relaxing; there is something about that water. It is a wonderful exercise.”
Moser, who is 84, said her family has always had pools, spent time at lakes, creeks and beaches and swimming is something she had done all her life.
She said her doctor told her she can do as many laps as she feels like doing.
“I always do the 18 laps,” she said.
Her husband, Collins, drives her to the YMCA and sometimes exercises while he waits.
Moser said she feels blessed to have her husband by her side.
“We have been blessed. We have been married 63 years,” she said. “We went together in high school.”
The couple have three grown children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Moser, an educator for more than 30 years, spent 21 of those years as a guidance counselor at Royal Elementary School in Florence. She retired in 1999.
“I love working with children,” she said. “I still teach Sunday school.”
Moser said she lives a “pretty simple life.”
Her husband said the reason the doctor told them she did so well with the surgery and recovery was because she exercises and stays in good health.
“I am very fortunate. I see people who are in their 70s struggling to walk,” Moser said. “I’ve always exercised.”
Moser said she feels much better now that the valve has been replaced and enjoys her exercise routine.
“I’m not much a TV watcher,” she said. “But I read a lot.”