Most Pee Dee counties report lower instance of COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All but one Pee Dee county have fallen into the moderate occurrence of COVID cases as a result of the recent statewide decrease in cases.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 756 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 152 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and one probable death for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 64 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 22 cases, Dillon County 17 cases, Darlington County 10 cases, Chesterfield County six cases, Marion County five cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties two cases each.
Marlboro County reported one death.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 453,092 confirmed cases, 77,787 probable cases, 7,184 confirmed deaths, 1,109 probable deaths and 6,276,613 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state conducted 23,541 tests and 4.9% of those came back positive.
As the state's overall numbers have declined all but one Pee Dee county have fallen into the moderate category for instances of the virus.
As of Friday, Florence County reported 182.2 cases per 100,000 residents, Darlington County 162.1 cases, Chesterfield County 131.4 cases, Marlboro County 183.8 cases, Marion County 169.6 cases and Williamsburg County148.2 cases. Dillon County is still ranked as high in instances with 502 cases per 100,000 residents.
Georgetown County has the lowest instance of the virus in the state with 100.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.