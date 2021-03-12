Most Pee Dee counties report lower instance of COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All but one Pee Dee county have fallen into the moderate occurrence of COVID cases as a result of the recent statewide decrease in cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 756 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 152 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and one probable death for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 64 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 22 cases, Dillon County 17 cases, Darlington County 10 cases, Chesterfield County six cases, Marion County five cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties two cases each.

Marlboro County reported one death.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 453,092 confirmed cases, 77,787 probable cases, 7,184 confirmed deaths, 1,109 probable deaths and 6,276,613 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state conducted 23,541 tests and 4.9% of those came back positive.

As the state's overall numbers have declined all but one Pee Dee county have fallen into the moderate category for instances of the virus.