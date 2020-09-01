Most restaurants, hotels not optimistic about race weekend sales

Most restaurants in the area are unsure of what the weekend will bring as far as customers to their establishments. Hopes are high, but none seem to be expecting crowds anywhere near what race weekends normally bring in.

“It is a wait and see,” said Cade Buchholz, the front manager for Mellow Mushroom in Florence. The restaurant is located near Magnolia Mall at 120 Dunbarton Dr.

Buchholz said for any other Darlington race, the restaurant would be busy all day, all weekend, but with the coronavirus it could be a tossup. He said they have added a few more people to the weekend schedule in hopes of being busy.

For other Darlington races they have Watch Parties, but not this year.

Buchholz said the coronavirus has put a damper on business all year. He said it has changed the way they do business to mostly “to go” orders. He said maybe people coming in for the race will order “to go” or families will order a pizza to watch the race at home.

Tricia Matthews, manager of Takis Diner in Darlington, is hopeful that business will pick up for race weekend, but she doesn’t think it will be like before the coronavirus pandemic.