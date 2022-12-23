Motorcycle Club transforms community one child at a time

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Afro Dogs Motorcycle Club came in the spirit of giving with bags of toys, jackets, gloves, footballs, gift cards, and other donations to students at the Florence Boys and Girls Club.

The Afro Dogs' all-black attire may be intimidating to some, but underneath is a heart for the community. Children's faces lit up as they opened up their gifts.

The Afro Dogs are a motorcycle organization created in 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. A group of men, who were dedicated to making a difference in their community, founded the organization following a difficult time in history, after the civil rights movement, when African Americans were making great strides in academia, politics and business. The Afro Dogs seek to promote a positive image of the motorcycle community and influence the youth. Their motto: One child reached is one less for the streets.

The Florence chapter has 10 members. The acronym ‘Dogs’ stands for "do only good service."

Naeem Shabazz, a member, said the Afro Dogs seek to transform the community.

“Our sole mission is to do things in our community where we come from,” Shabazz said. “Some of our members didn’t grow up in Florence but grew up in communities like Florence. Our purpose is to help our community and be there for them. We are making sure the kids have something under the tree for the holiday season.

Decar Brown, director of operations at the Florence Boys and Girls Club, said he was appreciative and thankful of the Afro Dogs for giving their time to make sure children in the Pee Dee area have something for Christmas.

“We are grateful for what they are doing because there is still a need,'' Brown said. “It means a lot for them to stop by and make sure these kids have a special Christmas. It is getting cold and giving a kid a jacket goes a long way. That is one less thing the parent has to worry about.”