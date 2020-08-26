Motorcycle rider dies in Tuesday afternoon Olanta crash

OLANTA, S.C. — A motorcycle rider died late Tuesday afternoon in a crash west of Olanta.
The 4 p.m. crash happened when a northbound 2004 GMC Sierra pickup on U.S. 301 turned onto Iris Road and was hit by a southbound 1999 Harley-Davidson, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pickup driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. The motorcycle rider wasn't wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Tidwell said.
The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Florence County Coroner's Office.
