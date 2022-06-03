 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies in Friday morning Lake City crash

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The driver of a motorcycle died Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash about four miles south of Lake City.

The 8:30 a.m. crash happened on Johnsonville Highway when the rider of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle that was northbound on the highway passed a northbound Subaru on the left and collided head on with a Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on the highway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Impala, after colliding with the motorcycle, went left of center and hit the Subaru head-on.

The Impala driver was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries while the Subaru driver was uninjured, Tidwell said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the motorcycle rider.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House of Hope founder dies

House of Hope founder dies

LAMAR, S.C. -- One of the people instrumental in the development of what is now House of Hope of the Pee Dee has died.

H-P Class of 2022 grads earn $1.2 million in scholarships

H-P Class of 2022 grads earn $1.2 million in scholarships

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Members of the Hannah-Pamplico High School Class of 2022 started their graduation celebration in the school's cafeteria as they primped and prepared to march. They ended their trip to graduation about an hour later in a flurry of caps, armed with diplomas and set to face the future.

McLeod OrthoNOW offers same-day appointments in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Same-day appointments with orthopedic providers are now available at McLeod OrthoNOW in Florence. Patients can be seen by leading orthopedic specialists, seven days a week, for minor orthopedic injuries like bumps, bruises, sprains or fractures.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Residents hide in basements as fighting for Severodonetsk intensifies

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert