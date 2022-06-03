Motorcyclist dies in Friday morning Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The driver of a motorcycle died Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash about four miles south of Lake City.

The 8:30 a.m. crash happened on Johnsonville Highway when the rider of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle that was northbound on the highway passed a northbound Subaru on the left and collided head on with a Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on the highway, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Impala, after colliding with the motorcycle, went left of center and hit the Subaru head-on.

The Impala driver was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries while the Subaru driver was uninjured, Tidwell said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the motorcycle rider.