Motorcyclist dies in Thursday Florence County crash

OLANTA, S.C. -- One motorcyclist died and a second was injured in a Thursday afternoon three-vehicle crash in southwestern Florence County.

Two motorcyclists were west-bound on US 378 when they collided with a 2020 Isuzu box truck that was north-bound on Park Avenue, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One of the motorcyclists died in the crash while the other was transported to an area hospital, Pye said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

