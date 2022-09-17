Motorist dies in Florence hit-and-run following single-vehicle rollover crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run. The motorist’s body was found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.

Florence police and fire departments responded to the 2:49 a.m. crash and arrived to find the passenger from the rollover crash vehicle, but not the driver.

A search of the surrounding neighborhood didn’t turn up the driver.

About 15 minutes after the initial call was received police went to the second location in response to a report of an unresponsive person in the street. The victim was identified as the driver from the first crash.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said traffic officers have avenues of inquiry they’re following.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn’t yet released the driver’s identity.

The case is being investigated by the police department and coroner’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Hart of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com.