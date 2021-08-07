 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist shot, wounded Saturday morning on Maxwell Street
0 Comments

Motorist shot, wounded Saturday morning on Maxwell Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was seriously wounded early Saturday morning when they were shot while driving a vehicle near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street.

The 4:51 a.m. incident happened in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street and the victim was taken by bystanders to a Florence area hospital before police officers arrived, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Esieban@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert