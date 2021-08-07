Motorist shot, wounded Saturday morning on Maxwell Street

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was seriously wounded early Saturday morning when they were shot while driving a vehicle near Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street.

The 4:51 a.m. incident happened in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street and the victim was taken by bystanders to a Florence area hospital before police officers arrived, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Esieban@cityofflorence.com.