Mount Pleasant toy store sold to employee with long history at the shop

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — At 9 years old, Elizabeth "Schnookie" Royall would do her homework after school in the back room of a Mount Pleasant toy store while her mother, Posie, was working.
Twenty-five years later, Royall — now Darby after getting married — is the owner of Wonder Works.
Company co-founder and longtime proprietor Christine Osborne recently sold the 31-year-old East Cooper store to Darby so Osborne can spend time with her aging mother and five grandchildren and travel with her husband, Wayne. She'll also be a guest lecturer for aspiring entrepreneurs at the College of Charleston.
Terms were not disclosed.
Osborne still owns the location in the Charleston City Market, but Darby will oversee its operations.
Osborne deemed the turnover "a passing of the wand" for a business she often referred to as "magical."
"It's been 'wonderfuntastical,'" she said. "That pretty much sums up the past 31 years. We did so much magic, and we developed it into such a unique toy store. ... The kids have grown up working at Wonder Works, and now they have kids. It's kind of like a legacy."
Osborne said she's leaving the business in good hands.
"Schnookie has been through everything with me," she said. "She has seen my successes and my failures, and she knows everything about the business. She has always been boots on the ground."
Darby feels "honored" and "excited" to follow in Osborne's footsteps.
"I didn't know it was my childhood dream, but I'm excited that is has become my childhood dream," said Darby, now 34 years old and a mother. "It's been in business for more than 30 years, and I want to see it around for another 30 years and see another generation of children grow up in the store."
Darby has held just about every position at the shop.
She became an official employee at age 15 and worked there through college, traveling from the University of South Carolina in Columbia on weekends and putting in hours during her summer breaks.
In 2007, she transferred to the College of Charleston and continued to work at the store. The next year Darby became assistant manager before becoming full-time manager when she graduated.
When Wonder Works expanded into the City Market in 2011, Darby opened and managed the downtown store while also managing the Mount Pleasant location. She also added head buyer to her duties along with handling staffing, hiring and training not long after.
The next year she was named chief operating officer, overseeing a variety of functions.
By 2017, she decided to try her hand at something new and joined Toy Travelers Rep Group as a sales representative in South Carolina and Georgia.
"I knew about a year into the job it was not for me," Darby said.
The next year, Osborne asked Darby to come back. Darby agreed on one condition: that Osborne sell her the business.
Osborne shook her hand and agreed. The store owner began tying up loose ends and then COVID-19 came along to delay the transaction until this year.
The business got its start in 1990 when Osborne and Dan Morrisey opened the toy shop in a 1,275-square-foot space in Northcutt Plaza off Coleman Boulevard.
"I wanted it to be about science and Dan liked telescopes," Osborne said. "But our spouses said it would be too nerdy, so we added nature with ant farms and butterflies and such. We started with no-battery toys like kites and science kits."
The shop quickly grew and added new offerings over time.
After Morrisey died in 2007, Osborne continued with the business.
By then, the shop had expanded to a second location in 1995 in St. Andrews Center in West Ashley and the East Cooper site had relocated to Belle Hall Shopping Center on Long Point Road.
After Osborne expanded to the City Market with a third shop, in 2012 she added a store at Freshfields Village at Kiawah.
Just before COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Osborne closed the West Ashley store, saying a relocation a few years earlier to a larger space doomed the shop because it was no longer fronting the passing traffic on Highway 17.