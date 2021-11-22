Mount Pleasant toy store sold to employee with long history at the shop

Darby feels "honored" and "excited" to follow in Osborne's footsteps.

"I didn't know it was my childhood dream, but I'm excited that is has become my childhood dream," said Darby, now 34 years old and a mother. "It's been in business for more than 30 years, and I want to see it around for another 30 years and see another generation of children grow up in the store."

Darby has held just about every position at the shop.

She became an official employee at age 15 and worked there through college, traveling from the University of South Carolina in Columbia on weekends and putting in hours during her summer breaks.

In 2007, she transferred to the College of Charleston and continued to work at the store. The next year Darby became assistant manager before becoming full-time manager when she graduated.

When Wonder Works expanded into the City Market in 2011, Darby opened and managed the downtown store while also managing the Mount Pleasant location. She also added head buyer to her duties along with handling staffing, hiring and training not long after.

The next year she was named chief operating officer, overseeing a variety of functions.