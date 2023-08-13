HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Alex McGuire and his parents were a little wide-eyed when they arrived at Coker University’s Richard G. Coker and Tuck A. Coker Residence Hall on Friday morning.

“It was pretty amazing,” said McGuire as he and his parents unloaded his belonging in the 18-year-old’s new dorm room. “There were so many people there to help carry our stuff up. It’s was kind of weird, but cool.”

McGuire, from Marietta, Ga., was one of some 500 new students to arrive in Hartsville Friday’s for Coker’s move-in day for new students. Classes begin on Monday.

A sea of Coker students, faculty and staff, most of whom wore bright gold Coker Cobras t-shirts, welcomed incoming students and their families. With upbeat music such as Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” blaring from a large speaker, the lawn in front of the residence hall was soon covered in students carrying clothes, chairs, bookcases, refrigerators, rugs and the like from vehicle to dorm room.

“It certainly makes life easier and makes you feel very welcome,” said McGuire’s mother, Meghan McGuire.

Wearing a blue ball cap and a welcoming smile, Coker University President Dr. Natalie J. Harder even joined in on the move-in day activities.

“This is my second favorite day of the year,” said Harder. “It’s an exciting and important day for these students and their families. We want to do everything we can to make things a little easier for them. It’s just one of the things that make Coker so special.”

According to Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications Kat Davis, the university welcomed more students this year than it did in 2022.

“We had a fantastic day and will continue to welcome students on campus throughout the weekend,” said Davis. “We anticipate moving about 210 new students on campus - a 60 percent increase over last fall. Overall, we look to have nearly 500 students in our residence halls, again, an increase over last year.

Sophomore Jada Dalton, who serves as a resident assistant and commissioner at Coker, walked the halls wearing a tiara and made sure new students and their families had everything they needed and helped them with questions they might have had.

“This is a lot of work,” said Dalton, who just a year ago was a new student arriving at Coker. “Last year it was so easy, with everybody doing everything for you. Now it’s our turn to do the same for these students.”

McGuire did not have much to carry up to his room.

“I wanted to make it as simple as possible,” he said.

McGuire will play lacrosse for the Cobras. He plans to major in business. What drew him to Coker, he said, were the coaches and players he met when he made his first visit to the campus.

His mother said she felt very comfortable leaving her son some 300 miles away from home.

“I know he is in good hands,” said Meghan McGuire. “The people here seem so kind and welcoming. I fell in love with this place the first time I saw it.”

Over on the women’s side of the residence hall, Bailey Greene and her family were busy putting up curtains and posters and making her bed.

Greene, who is part of the Coker acrobatics and tumbling program, traveled from Charlotte, N.C. with her mother, father, stepfather and two big sisters.

“I’m looking forward to college life,” said Greene, who is the first in her immediate family to go to college.”

“I’m excited for the opportunities she will have,” said her mother, Cindy Greene.”