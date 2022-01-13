MPD coop donates money to area organizations

“The Lord blesses us so we may bless others. That’s what He calls us to do,” said Pastor Gilbert Wilson of Sandy Grove Baptist Church.

Deacon Thomas Johnson, along with Wilson, started the food pantry almost 20 years ago. Donations can be made directly to the church or Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Kids Closet in downtown Darlington provides clothes for needy children of all ages and sizes throughout the community. Its space is made to feel like a real retail store to give kids a sense of normalcy and “go shopping.”

“Somehow, some way, the funds always show up just when they are needed,” Beth Hubbard said.

The organization can also use additional gently used clothing, jackets, shoes, and coat hangers.

“The number of food-insecure children in our area is surprising. You can’t expect children to learn and behave well in school if they’re going on an empty stomach. Our goal is that children get to school each morning rested, fed and ready to learn,” said Diane Welch with Help 4 Kids.