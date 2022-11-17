MPD Electric Cooperative announces rate decrease

DARLINGTON, S.C. – MPD Electric Cooperative announced Thursday that it will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February. This marks the second rate decrease this year for MPD members.

The reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills. This is the fifth rate decrease provided to MPD members since MEC and PDEC joined in September 2020.

MPD Electric members enjoy the lowest rates in the state of South Carolina among all utilities and represent the lowest cost electric cooperative in the Southeastern United States. The merged organization serves approximately 40,000 accounts throughout the Pee Dee region.

“For the third year in a row, our cooperative members have enjoyed record rate decreases, when the cost of everything else continues to soar,” said William Fleming, president and CEO. “I am very thankful for our Board of Trustees, who have approved yet another rate decrease this winter, while power costs continue to rise nationwide.”

MPD was formed in 2020 through the merger of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, and Marlboro counties.