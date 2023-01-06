 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD Electric Cooperative awards $100,000 to Darlington County

  • 0
Industrial grant

From left, Darlington County Council Chairman Bobby Hudson, Darlington County Deputy Economic Development Director Bobby Kilgo, and MPD Electric’s Jeff Singletary

 Contributed

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- MPD Electric this week donated $100,000 to Darlington County to be used for economic development, specifically the county-owned industrial park at Interstate 20.

Since 2020, when newly formed MPD Electric began, the cooperative has given over $2 million to the 7-county territory it serves to assist with the recruitment of industry, jobs, and tax revenue.

“MPD Electric Cooperative, and our founding cooperatives, has long been committed to economic development and job creation throughout the seven counties we serve,” said William Fleming, president and CEO. “We are proud to continue that commitment with this investment.”

“Economic development is directly tied to increased per capita income for the citizens of our community,” said Senator Gerald Malloy. “I want to thank MPD Electric Cooperative for their commitment to making our county a better place to raise families.”

People are also reading…

“Darlington County is honored to accept this $100,000 grant from MPD Electric. With this grant, MPD Electric is partnering with Darlington County in the ongoing improvements and development of the I-20 Industrial Park site for future growth in the county,” said Bobby Hudson, chairman of the Darlington County Council.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREACHING WITH RAP

PREACHING WITH RAP

DARLINGTON — “Sometimes the struggle is the best part of your journey because it shows who you are, and it shows what you are capable of doing.”

Two Dillon men charged in Florence County pursuit

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Dillon men face a litany of charges connected with the Dec. 2 high-speed chase that started on Lucas Street in Florence and ended in North Carolina -- with children in the vehicle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert