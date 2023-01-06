MPD Electric Cooperative awards $100,000 to Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- MPD Electric this week donated $100,000 to Darlington County to be used for economic development, specifically the county-owned industrial park at Interstate 20.

Since 2020, when newly formed MPD Electric began, the cooperative has given over $2 million to the 7-county territory it serves to assist with the recruitment of industry, jobs, and tax revenue.

“MPD Electric Cooperative, and our founding cooperatives, has long been committed to economic development and job creation throughout the seven counties we serve,” said William Fleming, president and CEO. “We are proud to continue that commitment with this investment.”

“Economic development is directly tied to increased per capita income for the citizens of our community,” said Senator Gerald Malloy. “I want to thank MPD Electric Cooperative for their commitment to making our county a better place to raise families.”

“Darlington County is honored to accept this $100,000 grant from MPD Electric. With this grant, MPD Electric is partnering with Darlington County in the ongoing improvements and development of the I-20 Industrial Park site for future growth in the county,” said Bobby Hudson, chairman of the Darlington County Council.