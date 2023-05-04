BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – MPD Electric Cooperative’s Trust recently donated $2,500 to AMIkids of Bennettsville, an outstanding nonprofit that helps children discover their potential, transform their lives and strengthen the community.

Since 1996, AMIkids Bennettsville has empowered youth through care and guidance and, as a result, break the cycle of failure and poverty in an alternative school environment. To date, AMIkids Bennettsville and AMIkids Infinity Marlboro have helped more than 3,000 youth transform their lives for the better.

The program operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving kids who have committed a variety of non-violent offenses and are involved with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. This alternative placement enables children to find solutions to their issues and improve their grades to return to their community and school and complete their GED or obtain their high school diploma.

“MPD Electric Cooperative is pleased to support AMIkids’ outstanding work in our area,” said Julie Scott, MPD Trust Board Advisor. “This results-driven program takes a long-term, sustainable approach to help our most vulnerable youth learn the tools necessary to succeed in life. At MPD, not only are we proud to power the seven counties we serve but we’re also committed to making them a better place to live.”

The donation is made possible by MPD Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up. The program helps those who are having hardships and improves the quality of life for everyone in the Pee Dee.