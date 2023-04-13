DARLINGTON, S.C. – MPD Electric Cooperative’s Power to Serve initiative has donated $2,000 to Help4Kids of Florence County, a nonprofit that addresses childhood hunger in the Pee Dee.

Each Friday, Help4Kids supplies food packs to public schools in Florence County for children at risk of hunger over the weekend. The goal is that children return to school on Monday rested, fed and ready to learn.

“As a locally owned and operated cooperative, MPD Electric Cooperative believes in investing in the success of the communities we serve by delivering reliable, affordable and safe power, and by supporting local community outreach efforts like Help4Kids,” said Matt Haynie, chief marketing officer of MPD Electric Cooperative. “Not only are we proud to power the seven counties we serve but we’re also committed to making them a better place to live.”

The donation is made possible by MPD’s Power to Serve initiative, a charity founded to give back in the areas MPD Electric serves through donations and service projects. Along with company and employee donations, MPD’s Power to Serve hosts an annual charity golf event to help fund efforts.