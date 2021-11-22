MPD names Boling as vice president of rates, contracts

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — MPD Electric Cooperative Monday announced that Kullen Boling will join as vice president of rates and contracts on Jan. 3.

Having previously served as rates manager with central electric power cooperative, Boling brings a wealth of utility experience that ranges from managing, billing and metering to rate analytics for large industrial members across South Carolina.

Prior to that, he spent 14 years at SCANA Corporation in various finance roles focused on electric and gas, nuclear, fiber and tower communications, as well as deregulated gas marketing.

“We are very excited to welcome Kullen to MPD,” said William Fleming, Jr., president and CEO. “His leadership, experience and expertise in all areas of rate analytics will not only benefit the entire MPD team, but all our residential, commercial and industrial members as well.”

Along with a strong utility background in electric and gas markets and deregulated gas marketing, Boling holds a BS in business administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken where he graduated with honors.

MPD was formed in 2020 as a strategic collaboration between Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Northeast South Carolina.