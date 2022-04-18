MPD plans 8% cut in summer rates

DARLINGTON, S.C. — MPD Electric Cooperative announced a plan to provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with an 8% summer rate decrease for the months of July, August and September 2022.

The reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills. This is the fourth rate decrease provided to MPD members since MEC and PDEC joined in September 2020.

“The summers here in the Pee Dee can be brutally hot making energy usage for most reach yearly peaks,” MPD Board of Trustees Chairman James Goodson said. “We hope this decrease makes life a little cooler this summer for our members.”

“The ability to offer our members yet another 8% rate decrease during the hottest months of the year demonstrates the benefits of the alliance between the two co-ops,” MPD President/CEO William Fleming said. “MEC has been the lowest cost energy provider in the state for three years and now sits as the lowest cost electric cooperative in the entire southeastern United States. It is our goal and determination to have PDEC’s rates equally low very quickly. I am very thankful to our Board of Trustees for allowing us to regularly decrease our members’ rates even while power costs continue to rise nationwide.”

MPD was formed in 2020 through the merger of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion and Marlboro counties.