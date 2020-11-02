Mullins City Council elections highlight campaign season in Marion County

Last Message to Voters: “To all the ones out there who feel ignored and invisible-I see you and I hear you. Your voice does matter. I know what it’s like to have to pick between paying the light bill or putting food on the table. I’ve been there. That’s why it’s so important to put the right people in office so we can live a better life. Our kids deserve it. They deserve to live in a great community with principles.”

Name: Mayo Christian Phillips Jr.

Occupation: Software Tester/Analyst for Cybersecurity Intelligence

Reason for Running: “My grandfather, the late Fred D. Phillips, who was a community activist, inspired me to run for council. I was raised that if you want change, you should be the change. I am seeking election for Mullins City Council District 1 because there are many issues affecting the citizens of Mullins that are not being adequately addressed. I will strive to work with council to ensure our tax dollars are being allocated to the resources we need most, like drainage solutions, garbage services, improve roads, and more youth programs. In addition to this, I strive to work with local businesses seeking to grow and expand in the city of Mullins.”