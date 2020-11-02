Mullins City Council elections highlight campaign season in Marion County

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County voters will be casting ballots on Tuesday and several local elections take the spotlight. The area will look to surpass the 14,356 ballots totaled in 2016.
Kicking things off is incumbent Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan facing challenger and current Mullins City Councilman for District One Robert L. Woodberry.
McMillan is seeking a third term. He said his chief goal is to try and find unity.
“The other reason I decided to stay in is because the year 2022 is our town’s 150th anniversary,” he said. “We need to throw a big celebration and we need to do it together. We need to celebrate inclusiveness. We need to celebrate unity and we need to celebrate love.”
McMillan said he is focused on the job ahead but proud of several accomplishments.
Woodbury said he is running because he believed that it’s time for change and it’s time for leadership that inclusive of all the residents of Mullins.
“For so long our great City of Mullins has been divided,” he said. “In these last ten months, I have seen and heard the frustrations of our residents. The social and political climate of our nation is being felt even at the local level. Mullins is crying out. Beyond ethnicity, party affiliations, and mistruths, let us vote with our hearts. Let us not continue in the traditions of our local government or what makes us comfortable, but let us strive for genuine unity and a better Mullins for all.”
Woodberry is currently serving his first term on Mullins City Council.
Multiple Mullins City Council seats are up for grabs a several candidates are in the race for the upcoming Nov. 3 elections.
The City of Mullins is run by a Council form of government, consisting of six council members and a City Administrator, meeting the second Tuesday of each month.
Candidates for District One are Michael Cullipher, Cynthia Furnace and Mayo Christian Phillips Jr.
Five candidates are vying to fill the unexpired term of the late Jo Sanders in District Two. The candidates are Terri Dee Brigman, Andre Campbell, Venolia Jordan, Tim Scott and Albert Bo Woodberry.
Mullins City Councilwoman for District Three Terry D. Davis will be running unopposed heading towards her fourth term.
In District Five, incumbent M. Edward Kitchen will up against challenger Kellie R. Williams.
Nichols Town Council features three candidates seeking votes to fill two seats.
Longtime councilmember Verna M. Nance is joined by Bonita B. Bailey and Roger Taylor.
Mullins City Council District One
Name: Michael Cullipher
Occupation: Anderson Brothers Bank
Reason for Running: “I’ve been here for over 50 years and I’ve seen Mullins during prosperous times and I’ve saw Mullis begin a decline that has baffled me for many years and I’m just wondering why?”
Biggest Concern: “My biggest concern is unity and working together. That’s the first order of business. We all have to come together to make this town what it used to be”
Last Message to Voters: “I have been sitting on the same side of the fence as you have for over 50 years wondering what government is doing. I would like to get involved and find out exactly what government is doing and seeing if the same issues I have are the same issues that others have.”
Name: Cynthia Furnace
Occupation: Filmmaker
Reason for Running: “I absolutely love my community but we need help. I moved to my district over 12 years ago and we’re still struggling with the same issues. We feel as if we’ve been forgotten about and that’s why I’m running for office. To be that voice. We deserve a strong leader with solid ideas to get us on the right track.”
Biggest Concern: “We have a number of issues we’re struggling with like housing, flooding jobs, beautification and the list goes on. We’re hardworking, good people who deserves a level playing field and I don’t mind rolling up my sleeves and fighting for what I believe in.”
Last Message to Voters: “To all the ones out there who feel ignored and invisible-I see you and I hear you. Your voice does matter. I know what it’s like to have to pick between paying the light bill or putting food on the table. I’ve been there. That’s why it’s so important to put the right people in office so we can live a better life. Our kids deserve it. They deserve to live in a great community with principles.”
Name: Mayo Christian Phillips Jr.
Occupation: Software Tester/Analyst for Cybersecurity Intelligence
Reason for Running: “My grandfather, the late Fred D. Phillips, who was a community activist, inspired me to run for council. I was raised that if you want change, you should be the change. I am seeking election for Mullins City Council District 1 because there are many issues affecting the citizens of Mullins that are not being adequately addressed. I will strive to work with council to ensure our tax dollars are being allocated to the resources we need most, like drainage solutions, garbage services, improve roads, and more youth programs. In addition to this, I strive to work with local businesses seeking to grow and expand in the city of Mullins.”
Biggest Concern: “The lack of adequate drainage is one of my biggest concerns for the citizens of Mullins. Although Mullins is not considered a flood zone, I believe we are one rain-storm away from flooding. This is a preventative issue that, if not properly addressed, may result in many of our citizens being left with the extra burden of trying to repair homes without flood insurance. This is an unnecessary burden, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already devastated many of our beloved residents.”
Last Message to Voters: “We are at a pivotal point in this election, where our actions can affect our families for generations to come. Now more than ever, it is necessary for us to vote to enact the change we wish to see. I have heard the concerns of our residents and have experienced many of the same hardships myself. I know the solutions we need will involve team work and leadership that will require us to tackle challenging problems, having tough (but necessary) conversations, and create effective solutions.”
Mullins City Council District Two
Name: Terri Dee Brigman
Occupation: Business Owner
Reason for Running: “When I returned to Mullins in 2018, immediately I observed a great decline and divide in our city. I was very disappointed in our leadership. I noticed the trash and sanitation issue right away. I decided to run for Mullins City Council and become the leader we all need. To become the change and to correct all of the wrongs with unity and love.”
Biggest Concern: “All of our systems are broken. This includes trash and sanitation, drainage systems, significant decrease of employment. Recently, we’ve lost a few businesses.”
Last Message to Voters: “Make sure you elect a candidate you can trust to use their voices to express your views and concerns. Let’s strengthen our communities, empower entrepreneurs and create innovation.”
Name: Venolia Jordan
Occupation: Business Owner, Non-profit organization president
Reason for Running: “We need more unity and transparency in our local government and I think we should be investing more and providing more resources for the success of our youth so they can be proud of the city that they come from.”
Biggest Concern: “I’m concern with working for economic growth and local businesses.”
Last Message to Voters: “Your vote matters. It is important that you get out and vote regardless of what district you live in or what city you live in it is important that we vote and we use our voices to be heard.”
Name: Albert Bo Woodberry
Occupation: Retired
Reason for Running: “We need a leader in District Two and I will stand for what is right. I’m going to fight for my people in District Two.”
Biggest Concern: “Drain lines are stopped up and flooding is an issue. I’m concerned about that and lots need to be cleaned but haven’t been done.”
Last Message to Voters: “We need a leader and please vote for Albert Woodberry for District.”
Mullins City Council District Five
Name: M. Edward Kitchen
Occupation: Retired Educator
Reason for Running: “I am running for City Council in Mullins District 5 because I love Mullins and am committed to make Mullins a better place to live. I have lived in Mullins for 50 years.”
Biggest Concern: “The biggest concerns of our citizens are finding adequate employment locally, feeling safe and being treated equally, and having an attractive hometown with proper garbage and debris pickup and a strong recreation program for our youth.”
Last Message to Voters: “I am a concerned, caring, and committed Christian who loves all the citizens of Mullins.”
Name: Kelli R. Williams
Occupation: Chief Executive Officer of M-WAM Management Company, LLC and director of M-WAM Benevolence Foundation.
Reason for Running: Professionally, I’ve spent the last four years working in politics serving as a congressional district community organizer. I also have personal ties to politics with family ancestry tracing back to the late, great James Walter Armstrong, who served countless years as a Mullins city councilman.”
Biggest Concern: “My biggest concern is the lack of transparency, lack of jobs and resources, clean-up efforts and not seeing the progression or change within the town of Mullins. Which is why I created my platform.”
Last Message to Voters: “We are in a time where it’s not time to be complacent. We are in a time where we need to ensure our community is revived back to life. We are on life support as a community, but we are not dead yet. And by voting true change agents and servant leaders into the positions that serve our community.”
Marion County Voting Precincts
The following precincts and polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Britton’s Neck –Saffold Center.
Friendship – Friendship AME Church
Centenary – Community Center
Rains – Early Childhood Center
Marion I – Marion Fire Department
Marion II – Marion Opera House
Marion North – Marion Intermediate School
Marion South – Eloise Grice Recreation Center
Marion West – Springville School
Sellers – Sellers Town Hall
Temperance Hill – Community Fire Department
Zion – Zion Park
Northwest Mullins – Palmetto Middle School
Southwest Mullins – Miles Community Center
Northeast Mullins – North Mullins Primary
Southeast Mullins – McCormick Elementary School
Nichols – Nichols Town Hall
Barrier Free – Voter Registration & Election Office
Absentee – Voter Registration & Election Office
