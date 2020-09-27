 Skip to main content
Mullins Day Action Voters Rally, Community Back-to-School Drive serves public
Mullins Day Action Voters Rally, Community Back-to-School Drive serves public

MULLINS, S.C. – Cars lined the corner of Wine St. and Main St. in Mullins Saturday for drive-thru services ranging from free meals, ice cream, COVID-19 testing, voter registration, U.S. Census count and meetings with local election candidates.

M-WAM Benevolence Foundation director and Mullins City Council District 5 candidate Kellie R. Williams along with partners hosted a Day Action Voters Rally and Community Back-to-School Drive.

“I just wanted to see some much needed change here in Mullins,” Williams said. ‘I’ve been here all my life. The only time I left was to go to college. We need jobs. We do not really have the resources that we need in the community. We need a lot clean-up and I really want to be a voice for change.”

Williams said her background includes a being a business strategist and entrepreneur and community activist.

Her message to voters is to get active and vote.

“This is the most critical time,” she said. “It’s probably the most important election of our lifetime from nation, state and local.”

The Day of Action also included disaster recovery information, flu testing along with more than 500 school supplies and 100 free scoops of ice cream from Freckles & Giggles.

Partner Mikko Pickett said the Pick 42 Foundation was happy to help educate the community.

“The community of Mullins and Marion County, we’re all in this together,” Pickett said. “I love the sense of community. We all know it’s time for change.”

