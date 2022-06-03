Mullins High School graduates its Class of 2022

MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins High School Class of 2022 Thursday afternoon hugged, laughed, cried and graduated in the school's gym, which was packed with family, friends, teachers and well wishers.

Valedictorian Virginia Amani White spoke of the friendships she was able to keep active throughout the COVID 19 pandemic.

Those friends, she said, lifted her and each other up along the way.

"Even in my darkest moments, they ensured I was never left alone. For that I an grateful," she told her classmates.

Salutatorian Vraj Trushant Patel provided the welcome message.

Ki'Ausha Brisco presented a moment of inspiration at the start of the ceremony. Ta'Nashia Sherell Leonard provided a moment of reflection at the end of the service.