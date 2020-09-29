Mullins, Marion DAR chapter kicks off 2020-21 year with mask making, Constitution Week

MARION, S.C. – “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said recently.
“While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
Annually, members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter, serving Mullins and Marion, participate in observing the week, in conjunction with local Marion County leaders.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955. The celebration’s goals are threefold: encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in 1787; remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Constitution Week Chairwoman Judith Fulmore said the committee passed out proclamations to be signed by Marion County education and civic leaders, and because of the COVID pandemic and with social distancing in mind, no singular proclamation signing was conducted this year.
Regent Shirley Cayton visited with Kandace Bethea, the Marion County Schools superintendent, when she signed the proclamation. Chapter members Elizabeth Gray and Lynn McElveen helped organize the proclamation signings by Bethea, Marion Mayor Ashley Brady and Mullins Mayor Bo McMillan. Proclamations were mailed to the mayors of Sellers and Nichols.
Chapter member Josie Snipes ensured the Constitution Week proclamation was signed at Pee Dee Academy.
The school also read Constitution Week minutes during their morning announcements. Additionally, home schoolers attending Weldon Academy, with parents Michael and Janet Miller, observed Constitution Week.
The Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter conducted its first business meeting on Sept. 16 at the home of Lyle Werner in Marion. However, over the summer the ladies participated in a statewide effort to provide masks to members of the South Carolina National Guard.
“We sent 100 hand-sewn masks,” Cayton said.
Members pooled their resources of materials and money and commissioned Alice Rogers of Marion to construct the masks.
NSDAR members donated more than 550,000 masks, sewn and donated by DAR members to those in need, including tens of thousands donated to American Indians, including the Navajo Nation.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit dar.org.
