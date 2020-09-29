Mullins, Marion DAR chapter kicks off 2020-21 year with mask making, Constitution Week

MARION, S.C. – “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said recently.

“While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

Annually, members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter, serving Mullins and Marion, participate in observing the week, in conjunction with local Marion County leaders.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955. The celebration’s goals are threefold: encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in 1787; remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.