Mullins, Marion officials make changes in garbage collection service

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins and Marion officials are transitioning in a new direction in regards to sanitation services.

Marion has recently contracted with Capital Waste Services (CWS), distributing new garbage carts and dumpsters around the city. Meanwhile in Mullins, the Street and Sanitation Department are in the process of taking over operations for curbside residential and commercial collections.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said the city is going into the trash business.

“The city of Mullins has purchased some trucks as well as dumpsters and carts,” he said. “We have one truck for commercial and one for residential.”

Woodbury said the previous contractor American Waste System is helping the department until all of the rollout carts arrive.

“Right now they’re working with us and doing a lot of our services until we’re up and running,” Woodbury said. “We have enough staff to get the process start but we do have some positions allocated as it grows. If the need arises we can fill more positions.”

Woodbury said he feels confident city employees can handle the new tasks.