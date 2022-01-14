Multi-count federal indictment returned for labor trafficking violations

Elizabeth Balcazar, 19, and Enrique Balcazar, 35, both of Batesburg, and Balcazar Nature Harvesting LLC have been charged with conspiracy to commit labor trafficking and fraud in foreign labor contracting. Elizabeth Balcazar and Enrique Balcazar have also been charged with the confiscation of passports and immigration documents in connection with labor trafficking. Enrique Balcazar has also been charged with two counts of labor trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina.

“Our nation’s visa system is an asset that provides much-needed resources to our communities and valuable opportunities to those foreign workers seeking a new life here in the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “Although the indictment speaks for itself, those who exploit the system and abuse these vulnerable workers will find no refuge here in South Carolina. Our office will utilize all available resources to bring such offenders to justice while rescuing and restoring victims in the process. Sadly, we know that many labor trafficking victims, both foreign and domestic, suffer here in the United States and that such violations frequently go undetected.”