Municipal business license tax reform bill nears finish line

Jordan said he sought to organize that process and make it more efficient with one online portal that a business owner can go to and fill out a standardized form for all of the municipalities in the state.

"You can literally pick and choose the municipalities you serve," Jordan said. "The municipalities will set the rates and the math formula will be done on the website. You say where you serve and the dates will all coordinate and you plug in your credit card and the money from the portal will go out into the municipalities."

Jordan added that there were would be no charge to the cities and towns for the portal. He said the state was already operating a portal for businesses to fill out formation paperwork. This system, he continued, stops municipalities from having to reinvent the process for applications.

'It's an opportunity for a municipality to get more efficient without giving up much in return," Jordan said.

Jordan said he was in the House during when bill proposed to do something similar but that bill didn't go anywhere. He later added that the previous bill was more favorable to a big box store like Walmart than it was to small business owners.