Munn: Women are future of finance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Women are the future of finance. Education is the reason why.

By 2030, women will earn two-thirds of all wealth in the United States, Signature Wealth Strategies CEO Chip Munn said. Munn spoke Monday at the Florence Rotary Club meeting at Victors in downtown Florence.

Women are redefining wealth and are earning more bachelor’s degrees than men. Since 2015, women have been the majority earning law degrees and passed men in receiving medical degrees in 2019, he said.

These numbers are important because our culture values education, Munn said, and women are dominating.

Munn, is a financial adviser who oversees more than $1.4 billion of client assets and leads a team of more than 40 advisers and staff. Munn has been ranked among the top 10 regional advisers under the age of 40 by On Wall Street magazine.

He graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. He uses his background in education to teach people how to manage their finances.

Munn said he seeks to empower women to take the reigns over their finances. He has a saying that women have difficulty with finances not because of incompetence, but because of lack of education.

Being financially competent is a necessary life skill that women needed because of external factors — like death and divorce that put women in the driver seat of their finances, he said.

As of 2020, the life expectancy for women is 81 and the life expectancy for men is 75. This means ultimately, women will be responsible for overseeing their finances at one point in their lives. It is also important to note that the average age of a widow in the United States is 58½.

Divorce is another arena.

According to statistics, divorce rates have declined over the past 20 years, but it has doubled for people over 50. Half of all marriages end in divorce and as a result, women’s income drops twice as much as men, which is another reason, Munn said, women need to be financially competent.

Munn created the Woman’s Worth Alliance that teaches women how to handle finances. He said the cause is close to his heart because he is a son, husband, and an uncle to two nieces.

Woman’s Worth Alliance is comprised of a group of women from the Signature Wealth Strategies team. The group seeks to build a platform to empower women to be financially free. Events are created where women can come together, share money stories, network and support each other.

“I ran across the statistics of women and finance and the numbers were staggering,” he said. “It is important to me to realize that women on average have to work an extra 42 more days per year to make as much as men.”

Women are just as likely to ask for raises as men but are 25% less likely to get the raise, Munn said.

“When I look at the future,” Munn said. “It is important that there is a safe space for women to have conversations about finances.”